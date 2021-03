NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities have launched a search for the driver who fled the scene after striking an officer in New Jersey late Tuesday.

It happened just before 11:40 p.m. at Ruggiero Plaza and Seventh Avenue.

The police officer was struck by a late-model black Jeep that fled, according to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

The officer suffered injuries to his elbow and hip, authorities said.

No further information was disclosed.