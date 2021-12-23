Newark mayor plans vaccine mandate as newest measure to ease COVID spread

NEWARK, N.J. — Newark Mayor Ras Baraka will sign an executive order Monday requiring proof of vaccination to enter some businesses.

The announcement comes two days after Baraka instated an indoor mask mandate in response to a concerning surge in COVID-19 numbers.

The new executive will require customers 5 years old and older to show proof of vaccination before entering businesses like restaurants, bars, concert venues and hotels.

“Newark’s latest three-day test positivity rate has spiked to 27.16%. Guided by this data, the City of Newark is taking firm and aggressive action to prevent its spread and protect our residents and workers. Newark will continue to meet the challenge of COVID-19 with determination,” Baraka said in a statement.

The order will start on Dec. 31, and Baraka said anyone attending a public New Year’s Eve celebration would have to show proof of vaccination. By Jan. 10, everyone entering an affected business will need to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.