2 wounded in shooting at Newark liquor store: officials

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Newark liquor store shooting

A bullet hole in the door of Quality Liquors on Evergreen Avenue in Newark, New Jersey after gunfire wounded two people on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, officials say. (PIX11 News/Ken Evseroff)

NEWARK, N.J. — Two people were wounded when gunfire erupted by a New Jersey liquor store on Saturday afternoon, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials said cops responded around 2 p.m. to a call for shots fired near the corner of Evergreen Avenue and Rose Street in Newark.

Responding officers found two victims that had been shot and they were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

They were listed in stable condition as of Saturday night, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A bullet hole could be see in the glass door of Quality Liquors on Evergreen Avenue.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday evening as the investigation continued, according to officials.

