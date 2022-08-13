NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — The boil water advisory for areas in Newark impacted by the water main break in Belleville is no longer in effect, Mayor Ras Baraka announced Saturday.

The boil water advisory was issued after a 72-inch water main burst in Branch Brook Park in Belleville on Tuesday. As a safety measure, residents were asked to boil their water to kill any bacteria or organisms that may be in it after the main break.

The Department of Water and Sewer collected water quality samples throughout the affected areas from Tuesday through Friday and determined the water is safe to drink.

Water service has since been restored to all the areas in Newark that were affected, city officials said.