NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — The newly renovated Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport will be unveiled Tuesday following a yearslong overhaul.

Gov. Phil Murphy, as well as officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, will be on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m.

The largest design-build project in Garden State history, according to state officials, the terminal measures in at 1 million square feet and features 33 gates, updated technology, public art installations, and local concessions.

The entire redevelopment project cost $2.7 billion, and was years in the making.

It also includes redesigned roadways with eight new bridges and a 2,700-space parking facility.