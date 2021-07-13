Newark launching dockless e-scooter and bike program

NEWARK — The city of Newark is joining others in launching a shared bike and e-scooter program, beginning with a six-month pilot starting in July.

Mayor Ras Baraka announced the NewarkGo program Tuesday, that will bring 2,000 affordable electric scooters and bicycles that can take Brick City residents to jobs, schools, housing, healthcare facilities and other forms of mass transit

“While our schools, offices and businesses continue to reopen, NewarkGo can help Newarkers access all that our city has to offer,” said Baraka. “This safe, fast and affordable service is the first new mode of transportation our city has seen in decades, and I look forward to partnering with Bird and Veo to build stronger connections between communities and open up new avenues of opportunity for people in every corner of this city.”

Bird Rides and Veoride are the first two companies to be granted permits to operate the service as it begins. Both companies will provide up to 1,000 e-scooters and bikes.

Baraka believes the program will support his goals of making Newark safer, empowering residents to expand opportunity, provide affordable transportation for underserved populations and reduce road congestion.

‍Hoboken, Jersey City and Asbury Park have all launched e-scooter programs in the past, but this would bring the vehicles to New Jersey’s largest city.