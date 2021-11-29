Newark launches ‘Workforce On Wheels’ mobile unit to brings jobs, employers directly to struggling neighborhoods

NEWARK, NJ — We’ve all heard the expression of opportunity knocking on your door but now officials in Newark are making it a reality.

Mayor Ras Baraka deployed the city’s workforce on wheels mobile job-training unit Monday.

The first-of-its-kind unit will bring employers from an array of industries directly to residents in their neighborhoods, bringing jobs, education, training services and resources with them.

“Sometimes it’s difficult for people to make the journey downtown, to get the services they need,” Mayor Baraka said at a press conference Monday. “Sometimes they don’t have all the information – this takes a few obstacles out of the way.”

The initiative, which is being spearheaded by the mayor’s Office of Employment and Training, will first focus on hot spots of unemployment in the city, connecting local employers with those most in need.

The objective is to put a dent into the city’s unemployment rate, which currently sits at 10.4% – a rate exacerbated by the pandemic.

“We will leaflet the community the first week, we will bring people to prepare you for the interviews the second week and then the third week, will be the job training portion,” Rahaman Muhammad,

deputy mayor for employment and training, explained.

The innovative bus ,which is fully equipped with WiFi, several desktop computers and an intercom system for training purposes, also includes an interview room to give applicants the full experience.

To find out where Newark’s Workforce on Wheels (NewarkWOW) mobile unit will be next, visit the office’s website here.