NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark’s Office of Crime Prevention and Trauma Recovery is launching a new strategic plan to further support the community and people impacted by crime.

Newark’s efforts to reach out to lives touched by crime has been nothing short of groundbreaking. Cities across the United States are noticing and are copying.

Newark’s holistic approach of using social workers who train and work in cooperation with police is working. The crime rate is at a 60-year low.

Viewing people as individuals, not as statistic, is at the center of Newark’s public health approach to crime. The city is now doubling down on the success and strides it has made.