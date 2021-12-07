NEWARK, N.J. — A three-alarm house fire that spread to surrounding buildings in Newark early Tuesday forced over two dozen area residents out of their homes and into the cold, according to officials.

Newark firefighters responded just before 3:45 a.m. to a call for a fire at a residential building on Fairmount Avenue, between South Orange Avenue and 13th Avenue, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara.

The fire in the two and a half-story home quickly spread two adjacent buildings, officials said.

According to O’Hara, 25 residents from the area were being relocated, including 18 adults and seven children.

A Newark Fire Division battalion chief suffered a deep laceration to his hand, officials said. It was unclear how the chief sustained the injury. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was placed under control around 4:51 a.m., according to officials.

The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation earl Tuesday morning.