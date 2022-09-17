NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Police in Newark launched an investigation Friday night after a young teen apparently accidentally shot herself, authorities said.

Police found the 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot injury inside a home on Schley Street around 11:30 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, where authorities described her condition as critical.

Police did not provide further details about the shooting or the girl’s injuries. An investigation by officials was ongoing Saturday.