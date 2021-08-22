NEWARK, N.J. — More than 85 people, including over a dozen children, were rescued from flooding situations related to Tropical Storm Henri in Newark, New Jersey, officials said Sunday.

As flood waters rose in parts of the city, Newark firefighters rescued 59 adults and 16 children in seven separate incidents, and Newark police rescued 11 people in four separate incidents, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

“I am grateful to Newark Police, firefighters and members of the Office of Emergency Management for diligently assisting our residents throughout this weather emergency,” O’Hara said in a statement Sunday. “We have activated our Emergency Operations Center to facilitate our responses to calls for service until these thunderstorms subside.”

Significant flooding spurred by heavy rainfall from Henri resulted in numerous vehicles becoming submerged and stuck, mainly in the Ironbound section and industrial areas of the South and East Wards, officials said.

Rescue locations included: Ferry and Foundry streets; McClellan Street and Frelinghuysen Avenue; Clifford and Van Buren streets; Johnson and Hermon streets; Foundry Street and Roanoke Avenue; Frelinghuysen Avenue and Toler Place; 171 Clifford St.; Foundry Street and Avenue P; Lafayette and Van Bruen streets; and Delancey and Stockton streets.

Downed wires were also reported in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue on Sunday. Firefighters were responding to the incident, officials said.

Officials urged drivers to avoid streets that are flooded or look like they may become flooded. Motorists were told to avoid the following locations, as of Sunday afternoon:

Avenue C and Emmet Street

544 Delancy St.

Amsterdam Street and Wilson Avenue

Ferry and Foundry streets

Raymond Boulevard and Blanchard Street

Foundry Street and Avenue P

Foundry Street and Roanoke Avenue

Mary Street and Avenue L

Wilson Avenue and Avenue K

Wilson Avenue and Avenue L

Magazine and Amsterdam streets

Wilson and Hyatt avenues

McClellan Street and Frelinghuysen Avenue

Elizabeth and Meeker

“During [Sunday’s] thunderstorms, it is essential that drivers seriously heed our advisories by not driving through flooded streets,” Director O’Hara added. “While Newark Police and Firefighters will respond to every single call, the greater the number of required water rescues will only reduce our response times. We respectfully request that drivers do not risk becoming trapped in their vehicles because they chose to travel through flooded areas.”