Newark extends restaurants and bars curfew to midnight

NEWARK — The curfew for Newark restaurants and bars has been extended to midnight.

It’s a two-week pilot program starting Friday.

Mayor Ras Baraka is leaving open the possibility of keeping the later curfew, if people act responsibly.

“Do the right thing,” said Baraka. “Don’t let this 12 a.m. curfew drive you crazy, when you start having wild parties and drive our numbers back up and we will have to close and you will lose money, it’s not worth it to have these wild parties when you can stay open a little later every single day.”

The reason for the later curfew is that Baraka says Newark’s COVID numbers are heading in the right direction. As of April 27, the three-day rolling average of test positivity is at 6.48%, lowest that the city has been in a very long time, according to Baraka.

Baraka did acknowledge they could to better.

“These are good numbers, not great numbers.” Newark’s 7-day average is 8%, down from 11%.

Still, it is a far cry from last November, when the citywide positivity rate was over 21% and at least one-in-three people in the city’s Ironbound District was testing positive. Streets were closed off, residents were asked to stay at home as much as possible and there was an 8 p.m. curfew for nonessential business and indoor dining.

Baraka also said they need to get more city residents vaccinated. Only 22% are fully vaccinated and 38% have received at least one shot. Those statistics are low compared to the rest of the state.

To that end, Newark officials are rolling out mobile vaccination sites to a different ward each week in the coming weeks. These will be walk-up appointments, no advance registration necessary. As an added incentive, Baraka says they’re also giving out groceries at the same time, if you get vaccinated.