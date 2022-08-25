Heat advisory issued for parts of New York and New Jersey. (Credit: Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey’s largest city could be sweating its way to a record, challenging for its hottest summer by average temperature in recorded history.

Newark’s average temperature since the start of June sits at 79.1 degrees, as of Thursday.

That marks the second-warmest average for the city since records were first kept in 1931, just one-tenth of a degree behind the record of 79.2 logged from June through August of 1993.

With another set of scorchers on the horizon, it is possible that Newark will break the record before August ends next week.