Surveillance video stills of a man accused of stealing a car in Newark on Dec. 24, 2021, according to police. (Newark Public Safety)

NEWARK, N.J. — A carjacker in Newark was in for a surprise as he sped off in a stolen vehicle on Christmas Eve, only to find a preschooler asleep in the backseat, police say.

Authorities said it was around 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 when the driver of an Acura TL parked and exited the car on Broadway, between Gouverneur Street and Bloomfield Avenue.

The driver left the vehicle with a 4-year-old child sleeping in the backseat, according to police.

The suspect ran up, hopped in the car and sped off, heading southbound toward Bloomfield Avenue, officials said.

According to police, officers soon located the vehicle on Broadway, near the Bloomfield Street intersection, seemingly abandoned by the thief.

Thankfully, the child was found inside the car, unharmed and still asleep, officials said.

Authorities said the man they’re looking for was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, and black pants.

Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara urges anyone with information on the identity of any of this suspect to call the Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpublicsafety.org. or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.