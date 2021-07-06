A fire broke out at a Mapes Avenue apartment in Newark, NJ July 6, 2021, injuring one firefighter (Newark Dept. of Public Safety)

NEWARK, N.J. — One firefighter was injured and four police officers were treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at an apartment in New Jersey earlier Tuesday.

Authorities responded to a call of a blaze at 162 Mapes Ave. in Newark just after 1:50 a.m., the Newark Department of Public Safety said.

The fire started on the third floor of the three-story apartment building and extended to the roof, authorities said.

About 70 firefighters responded to the blaze.

One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment while four police officers were also hospitalized and treated for smoke inhalation, according to officials.

The blaze was considered under control by 3:41 a.m.

About 18 families, including 21 adults and one child, were relocated as a result of the fire.