Newark airport security breach sparks chaos as passengers run for exits

Newark airport’s Terminal C was evacuated on July 5, 2021, after a security breach, officials said (Credit: @Missypoo586/Twitter)

NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities evacuated a terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport Monday morning after a woman breached security and sparked a police response, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told PIX11 News the woman breached a security checkpoint in Terminal C around 10:20 a.m.

Police took the woman into custody, evacuated the terminal out of an abundance of caution and swept the area for any possible threats, the spokesperson said.

The evacuation caused people in the terminal to panic and run for the exits, according to the spokesperson. However, no one was seriously injured.

There was no bomb threat or shooting in the terminal, the spokesperson added.

Authorities began rescreening passengers at the terminal about an hour later.

The woman who breached security was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Port Authority spokesperson said.