US will give runway rights at Newark Airport to a budget airline

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Spirit Airlines jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. On Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, Spirit said the cancellation of more than 2,800 flights over an 11-day stretch this summer cost the budget airline about $50 million in lost revenue and caused spending to soar. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NEWARK, N.J. — A budget airline will get a chance to add flights at the busy Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Transportation Department said Thursday that it will give coveted afternoon and evening runway rights to a low-cost airline, however which airline has yet to be determined.

The takeoff and landing rights were previously used by Southwest Airlines, which pulled out of Newark in 2019.

The Transportation Department decision follows a federal court ruling that went against the Federal Aviation Administration, which is part of the Transportation Department.

Spirit Airlines wants the old Southwest runway rights, and it sued the FAA when the agency planned to eliminate them rather than award them to another airline.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

FDA panel to vote on Pfizer booster shot

Small Business Spotlight: Stop Crying Studios

The Manzo's garden in Jersey City: Tradition, family and food

How Community FoodBank of New Jersey grew to help thousands facing food insecurity

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy reflects on 9/11, twenty years later

How some NJ towns have flood protection with through Army Corps of Engineers funding

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter