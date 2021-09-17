A Spirit Airlines jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. On Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, Spirit said the cancellation of more than 2,800 flights over an 11-day stretch this summer cost the budget airline about $50 million in lost revenue and caused spending to soar. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NEWARK, N.J. — A budget airline will get a chance to add flights at the busy Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Transportation Department said Thursday that it will give coveted afternoon and evening runway rights to a low-cost airline, however which airline has yet to be determined.

The takeoff and landing rights were previously used by Southwest Airlines, which pulled out of Newark in 2019.

The Transportation Department decision follows a federal court ruling that went against the Federal Aviation Administration, which is part of the Transportation Department.

Spirit Airlines wants the old Southwest runway rights, and it sued the FAA when the agency planned to eliminate them rather than award them to another airline.