ASBURY PARK, N.J. (PIX11) — The Fourth of July is a much-needed break for a lot of people in the tri-state region, including Alex Hernandez.

“It’s a day off from work,” Hernandez said. He’s among the crowd spending Independence Day on the Jersey Shore.

One couple drove to Asbury Park Beach all the way from Queens, New York. “[It’s been] wonderful, finally enjoying summer. It’s been muggy. It’s been cold some days,” Joseph Hinderburgh said.

The weather and air quality in recent weeks have been iffy, and despite the threat of rain and hovering clouds, no one here seems to care.

“First of all [the weather], it’s been faking us out for a couple of days now,” said Emily Winograd. “So everyone is like the weather cried wolf and doesn’t really care anymore, there’s a lot to do. Even if the weather turns on us, there are a lot of places to go and things to do. Feels very low risk to be out here.”

Just in case the weather did not comply, many made sure to hit the water early and beat out any possible raindrops.

“We are having fun. We are relaxing at the beach. We are going to get in the water. We are getting some food. It’s very nice,” said Daniella Jacob.

And while most are here for fun in the sun, others see the holiday as an indicator of how successful business this season will be.

“We are hoping that it’s as successful as previous years. The crowd has been busy. A lot of people are out all day every day,’ said Oliva Catalano of Eddie Confetti’s Ice Cream and Cafe. “So we are hoping that it brings a good crowd for the whole summer and that it keeps a steady pace.”