NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka launched Thursday a housing locator site that makes it easier for prospective tenants to find affordable housing.

According to Baraka’s office, NewarkHousingSearch.com has been envisioned by the mayor even before the pandemic and its implementation is one of his five-year housing goals. Site users can view listings based on the type of bedrooms, rental costs, eligibility requirements, special needs, neighborhood, distance from public transportation and on-site amenities, as well as neighborhood services such as hospitals and schools. Property listings are shown on a map as well as by address.

“Part of this mission is making it easier for people to search for the type of affordable housing they need,” Baraka said in a statement. “This housing locator will help fill a gap that has long existed.”

Units listed on the platform are a combination of private-market properties, federal-funded projects and Newark Housing Authority sites. The website also offers assistance to landlords who are interested in offering housing opportunities to special needs groups, such as the differently-abled and the formerly unhoused.