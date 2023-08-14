RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s action that officials hope will send ripples through the community.

“It’s a huge win for the safety of New Jersey families, for Ridgewood Water, and of course, the towns it has served,” said Democratic U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey.

“All they wanted was safe water for their families and for their kids,” said Ridgewood Mayor Paul Vagianos.

Ridgewood Water, which serves more than 60,000 people in Ridgewood, Midland Park, Glen Rock and Wyckoff, is building a dozen water treatment facilities for its customers – including the newest one along Goffle Road in Ridgewood.

Local and federal officials broke ground on the plant, which will provide nearly a million gallons of clean water every day.

“The water that flows through here,” said Vagianos, “the PFAS levels will be below detectable levels.”

According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, PFAS are man-made chemicals used in products like non-stick cookware and certain waterproof, breathable clothing. These chemicals, officials say, present health concerns such as heart and liver problems, decreased immune response for vaccines and low birth weight.

According to officials, corporations are responsible for the PFAS getting into the area’s water, and said they will be held accountable in court – but would not offer up names. Officials said Ridgewood Water has taken several steps to bring residents clean water.

“They’ve already gotten several plants online,” said Vagianos, “and we also buy water from other water suppliers to further reduce the PFAS levels in our drinking water.”

Officials expect to have all the facilities ready to go in 2026.