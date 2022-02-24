NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — For as long as it’s been around, the wealth gap in the United States has been both incessant and extreme.

Despite some progress to address inequities, centuries of institutional and systemic racism have maintained the status quo so that today, the wealth gap between Black and white households in the U.S. stands at about $160,000.

In New Jersey, the gap is even more jaw dropping. According to a new report, the average household income of a white family is more than $322,500 compared to just $17,700 for a Black family.

Andrea McChristian is the law and policy director at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, which released that staggering report – “Making The Two New Jersey’s One: Closing the $300,000 racial wealth gap in the Garden State.”

The advocacy group is now rolling out policy solutions including targeting housing, student loan debt and reparations; they’re all aimed at closing the gap.

“How did we get here? We got here by intentional systems that were able to provide wealth for our white communities while divesting from our Black communities at the same time,” McChristian said.

On Thursday, the institute will be kicking off the “Imagine More: Racial Justice Begins With Us” virtual series. Its goal: educating the public about how New Jersey got to this point and how it could move forward.

“We know there are people who if they were just educated, and knew the extent of the issue, would want to join in the fight for social justice and we need all these people in the fight,” McChristian said.

Learn more about the New Jersey Institute for social justice’s new report and the Imagine More six part series.