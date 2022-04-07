JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — In what’s being billed as one of the strictest bans in the country, a ban on single-use plastic bags goes into effect in New Jersey on May 4.

The law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2020 will ban nearly every store — from big chain supermarkets to small businesses — from distributing single-use paper and plastic bags to shoppers at checkout.



However, there are a few exceptions to the ban. Stores can still distribute plastic bags for products such as fresh produce, raw meat, fish, newspapers, prescription drugs and dry cleaning. While paper bags are also included in the ban, businesses that are less than 2,500 square feet — bodegas, coffee shops and liquor stores — will be able give customers paper bags.