FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

NEW JERSEY (PIX1) — New Jersey’s minimum wage hike to $14.13 will go into effect in just a few weeks.

The Garden State, which already has one of the country’s highest minimum wages, raised the hourly wages from $13. The new wage begins on Jan. 1, 2023.

In 2024, most workers in New Jersey could see the minimum wage reach $15 per hour, according to the Department of Labor. It could be more due to the rising costs of inflation, officials said.

Washington and Massachusetts have the highest minimum wages at $14.49 and $14. 25, respectively, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. New York pays hourly workers $13.20.