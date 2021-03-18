New Jersey’s Bamboozle Festival plotting 2023 return

Fans attend Bamboozle Festival on Sunday, May 20, 2012, in Asbury Park N..J. Organizers expect 100,000 fans to attend the three-day event, headlined Sunday by New Jersey natives Bon Jovi. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

NEW YORK — New Jersey’s Bamboozle Festival, which was held for nearly a decade between the Meadowlands and Asbury Park, appears to be plotting a return for it’s 20th anniversary in 2023.

In a nod to the festival’s roots in the “MySpace era” of social media, it’s website has relaunched as an almost exact replica of a MySpace profile. It promises “the reawakening of The Bamboozle 2023, a 20-year anniversary of the revolutionary festival.”

The festival emerged out of what was known as the Skate and Surf Festival, which launched out of Asbury Park from 2002 until 2003. The first-ever Bamboozle, known as “The Great Bamboozle” happened in 2003, with The Roots headlining.

By 2005, the festival dropped the “great” moniker and became more similar to Skate and Surf, featuring largely acts from the then burgeoning pop-punk and emo genres. The 2005 festival was headlined by New Jerseyans My Chemical Romance and featured then lesser known groups like Fall Out Boy that would eventually headline in later years.

The Bamboozle moved to the Meadowlands Sports Complex in 2006, where Fall Out Boy, Long Islanders Taking Back Sunday and AFI headlined. From there, the festival added bigger names and a wider genre of acts — the likes of Jimmy Eat World, No Doubt, Snoop Dogg, Drake, Panic! at the Disco, Paramore, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Foo Fighters, Bon Jovi, Ke$ha, 50 Cent, Linkin Park, Lil Wayne, Motley Crue and Muse would take the stage in later years.

The festival moved back to Asbury Park in 2012 but ended soon after, with Skate and Surf returning to more or less take it’s place from 2013 and 2015.