WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A woman was killed in a hit-and-run while walking on a sidewalk in New Jersey Sunday evening, authorities said.

The hit-and-run happened in Woodland Park around 7:30 p.m., according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lillian Zamlout, a 31-year-old Woodland Park resident, was walking near McBride

Avenue and Hughes Place when a black Honda Odyssey fatally struck her and then drove off, authorities said. Zamlout was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

An arrest hasn’t been made in the case, which remained under investigation.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with information about the

incident to contact its tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Woodland Park Police tip line at 973-345-8117.

