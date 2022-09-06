A New Jersey woman was arrested for brining a loaded gun to Newark airport, officials said. (TSA photo)

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A woman was arrested for trying to sneak a loaded gun into Newark Liberty International Airport Saturday, making it the eleventh gun seized at the airport this year, authorities said.

Officers found the .38 caliber revolver in the lining of the woman’s carry-on suitcase after it was detected on the x-ray machine at a security checkpoint, officials said. The gun was loaded with five bullets, police said.

The New Jersey resident, whose name has not been released, claimed she didn’t know the gun was in the bag and was arrested on weapons charges, officials said.

Eleven guns have already been seized at Newark airport this year, compared to 12 in 2021.

A Florida man was caught bringing a loaded gun onto a flight at LaGuardia Airport on Aug. 23 — making it the eighth weapon seized at LaGuardia this year, officials said.

Last year, 5,972 guns were confiscated at security checkpoints nationwide and 86% were loaded, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Passengers are permitted to carry guns on a flight it is unloaded, packed properly in a hard-sided case, and disclosed to the airline, authorities said. The airline arranges for the weapons to be transported with the checked baggage, and not in the cabin.