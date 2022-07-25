An aerial shot of road damage following a water main break in Paramus, New Jersey in July 2022. (Credit: AIR11)

PARAMUS, New Jersey (PIX11) — An overnight water main break in Paramus affected water pressure throughout the town and caused significant road damage.

The 36-inch main burst on Spring Valley Road near Trinity Court, supplier Veolia Water tweeted around 3:40 a.m. Monday.

Local police, who first reported the break just after midnight, tweeted that water pressure throughout Paramus was affected.

A stretch of Spring Valley Road remained closed as of 6 a.m., the department said.

Footage shot from AIR11 by PIX11 News’ Tom Kaminski showed a massive, water-filled hole stretching across much of Spring Valley Road in the aftermath of the break.