NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The attention American Legion posts receive every Memorial Day is often overshadowed by what happens during the rest of the year; and what’s been happening for the last several decades.

The once-thriving membership of veterans — from World War I and World War II, followed by the Korean and Vietnam wars are getting older. But George Van Der Wall, station commander at the post in North Haledon in Passaic Counry, isn’t ready to give up the fight just yet.

The Vietnam War veteran’s wake-up call came when a senior official at American Legion told him they were getting down to their 15-member limit. When that happens, he said, the post loses its charter.

In response, he started a recruitment campaign.

“I cannot let this legion fail,” he told PIX11 News.

