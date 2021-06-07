New Jersey top court OKs directive to open police disciplinary files

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled that state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal can order the release of police disciplinary files dating back 20 years.

The decision issued Monday upheld a state appellate court ruling issued last October.

That panel ruled unanimously that Grewal has the authority to release the files and rejected arguments by police and troopers unions that sought to block the releases.

Grewal announced his plans last year in the days after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police sparked protests and calls for more police accountability.

