TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Back-to-school shoppers will get a break on New Jersey’s sales tax later this summer.

Gov. Phil Murphy and fellow Democrats in the Legislature announced an agreement on Wednesday to implement a short sales tax holiday. Murphy and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Nicholas Scutari said they reached an agreement as part of ongoing budget negotiations to halt the state’s 6.625% sales tax from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5 on school supplies.

The covered items include pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, art supplies, books and computers.