NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — More than 14,000 New Jersey residents are without power after the state was pounded by intense thunderstorms Saturday night.

Approximately 14,257 customers are being affected by the outages, including 10,012 in Ocean County, as of Sunday morning, according to Jersey Central Power and Light.

Rain and severe storms hit parts of the Garden State, New York, and Connecticut, Saturday evening. New Jersey was also under a tornado watch.

The National Weather Service said it is investigating if possible tornadoes touched down in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. The agency said the probe will focus if tornadoes hit Monmouth County and Burlington County, the report said.