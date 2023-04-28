PARAMUS, N.J. (PIX11)– It’s what teens have done go on their own, without supervision for decades when they go to the mall. Especially at the Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus, New Jersey.

That is, until now.

Now teens wanting to go to the mall will have to have a chaperone or guardian present during their visit. “I see a lot of fighting going on and sometimes, ya know, they just overcrowd a lot,” said Chanel who works at the mall.

Chanel says she’s witnessed fights and police responding to those fights at the Garden State’s second-largest mall.

In response, mall management decided to institute a mandatory chaperone policy for children 17 and younger, every Friday and Saturday evening from 5 pm, to closing time.

This Friday marked day one of that new policy.

“We are committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for our guests to enjoy while shopping, dining, or attending an event,” read a statement issued by management. Management also said they created a policy to ensure everyone feels comfortable in the shopping center and can enjoy their experience.

Now minors wanting to enjoy their shopping experience will have to always be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult who’s 21 or older.

Those who fail to produce valid identification verifying their age may be asked to leave the mall.