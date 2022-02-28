NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Monday is Rare Disease Day, a day to bring awareness to the 300 million people worldwide who live with a rare disease.

Abigail Diamond, who shines just like one, is diagnosed with Rett Syndrome – one of the 7,000 rare diseases recognized by the National Institutes of Health. The 19-year-old from New Jersey is a fighter.

“We took home a perfectly healthy baby girl from the hospital,” her mother, Robin Diamond, said. “There was no reason to think anything was wrong and then three years later we found out something was terribly wrong.”

Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that affects 1 in 10,000 females. Abigail was 3 years old when she was diagnosed.

“It’s a mutation on the X chromosome that happens largely in girls, though, it happens in boys too and it really affects her whole life,” Diamond said.

It affects her ability to walk, eat and breathe, but what it doesn’t do is diminish her sparkle.

“She’s very friendly and social,” her mother added. “She’ll go right up to a stranger and try to hug them.”

Abigail is a patient at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore in the Bronx, which is recognized for its Rett syndrome clinical care. The trip is long for the family but seeing her progress and how well they’re treated makes it all worth it.

“Some of the naysayers that we met at the very beginning, a couple of physicians who were very negative, she proved them wrong and she’s been able to do certain things that we were told on pretty much on diagnosis day that she would not be able to do,” Diamond said.

Abigail has been able to ride a bike and feed herself.

The International Rett Syndrome Foundation has established an “All In” campaign to raise $29 million in three years to get closer to a world without Rett. To learn more about the campaign, click here.