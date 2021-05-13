New Jersey teen hospitalized after being impaled by javelin

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Emergency 911 scene

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A teenager was taken to a hospital after he was impaled by a javelin at a track-and-field event in New Jersey, police said.

Police were called to Donovan Catholic High School in Toms River late Tuesday afternoon where officers found the javelin impaled in the 16-year-old Pine Beach resident’s right thigh.

There was no sign of bleeding and the boy was able to talk with medical responders, police said.

He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. The extent of his injuries was not known.

It was not clear if the boy is a student at the school or if he was particiating in the event.

No other information was available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ bill would offset NYC congestion pricing by charging out-of-state drivers crossing into NY

NJ easing COVID restrictions to the delight of Friday night bar patrons

NJ relaxes more COVID restrictions

Montclair kids of all ages fight for skate park

NJ reopening: Bar seating, buffets and dance floors return Friday

Over 100 families reunited at Metlife Stadium

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter