TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A teenager was taken to a hospital after he was impaled by a javelin at a track-and-field event in New Jersey, police said.

Police were called to Donovan Catholic High School in Toms River late Tuesday afternoon where officers found the javelin impaled in the 16-year-old Pine Beach resident’s right thigh.

There was no sign of bleeding and the boy was able to talk with medical responders, police said.

He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. The extent of his injuries was not known.

It was not clear if the boy is a student at the school or if he was particiating in the event.

No other information was available.