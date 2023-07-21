NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey is officially suing to stop the implementation of congestion pricing.

The federal lawsuit demands the federal Department of Transportation do a more thorough environmental review of the plan to toll drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street up to $23.

Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement flanked by nearly every leader from every level of government in New Jersey.

The lawsuit targets the federal Department of Transportation and not the MTA, which may be added to the lawsuit later.

Murphy stressed he is reluctantly making the move, but said the MTA gave New Jersey no choice by refusing to work through the many economic and environmental concerns.

Murphy also signed a bill shielding New Jersey workers from out-of-state taxes if they can find a way to do their jobs without going into New York City.

“At its heart, this is a matter of New Jerseyans being treated fairly,” Murphy said. “We will fight like tooth and nail to ensure that is the case.”

The moves come as the MTA is plowing full speed ahead installing scanners around Manhattan.

The MTA said in a statement: “This lawsuit is baseless. The 4,000-page Environmental Assessment performed by MTA, New York State DOT and New York City DOT was supervised at every stage and specifically approved by the Biden Administration. Contrary to any claim that there was insufficient study, the EA actually covered every conceivable potential traffic, air quality, social and economic effect, and also reviewed and responded to more than 80,000 comments and submissions. As for the adequacy of the outreach process and the contention that there wasn’t enough opportunity for New Jersey residents and officials to be heard – not only were there six public hearings lasting a total of 38 hours, there were 19 outreach sessions, in which dozens of officials from New Jersey agencies participated. We’re confident the federal approval – and the entire process — will stand up to scrutiny.”

New Jersey residents and supporters of the plan even showed up outside the governor’s announcement Friday to say improving New York’s subways, buses and rail will benefit the entire region.

However, New Jersey says this goes well beyond costing Jersey drivers more money. Congestion pricing will not funnel any dollars to New Jersey Transit, the main alternative.

It may also lead to more concentrated vehicle pollution in Fort Lee, New Jersey, near the George Washington Bridge. The MTA has acknowledged this by setting aside millions for air filtration and health infrastructure in the Bronx.

“The MTA chairman should come to Fort Lee and look the mayor in the eye and tell him why it’s OK to give cancer to the children in our communities,” said a clearly frustrated Congressman Josh Gottheimer.

Gottheimer and the rest of the New Jersey federal delegation are working on legislation to strip away billions in transportation funding from New York if the plan moves forward.