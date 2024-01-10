PISCATAWAY, N.J. (PIX11) — As the cresting Raritan River begins to swallow Riverside Park -again- water is starting to enter some garage spaces of Birchview Gardens apartments.

“We did put out an alert for that area and they did knock on a lot of doors to remind residents to move their cars up to higher ground just to be on the safe side,” said Piscataway Mayor Brian Wahler.

This latest storm brought yet another one-two punch of water and wind.

“The flagpole snapped off the front of my house,” Freehold resident Bob Matutis said. “That woke me up.”

About 45 minutes South of Piscataway, Matutis has lost power at his freehold home, as a result of high winds snapping utility poles, and knocking down wires.

“Started to hear a hiss from the transformers down the street, then an explosion,” said Matutis.

He’s got his generator running, luckily, but it’s the third time since Sandy this has happened to him and every time, he says, he’s had no power for a week.

“It could have been worse,” said Matutis.

Hundreds of line workers working for JCP&L are out working to restore power to residents in Monmouth and Ocean counties. At one point, more than 60,000 customers in those counties lost power. Officials say about two-thirds of them have already been restored.

“We’ve got about 1,300 workers when you include line workers, substation electricians, hazard responders, and foresters engaged in the restoration efforts,” said JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig.