PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey state trooper was shot and wounded in Paterson early Thursday, according to authorities.

The trooper was on patrol near East 28th Street and Ninth Avenue around 12:50 a.m. when he was shot in the leg, officials said.

First responders brought the trooper to an area hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

One person was arrested, according to Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, but at least one other was still being sought early Thursday. The identity of the arrested person and the charges against them were not immediately released.

Hours after the shooting, investigators were gathered around a car believed to belong to a suspect about two blocks from the initial scene.

The shooting sent armored vehicles and law enforcement personnel — some armed with long guns — flooding into the residential neighborhood, as a wide perimeter was set up in an effort to secure the scene and apprehend the perpetrators.

Additional information about the circumstances of the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.