NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A dramatic water rescue occurred Wednesday afternoon on the Passaic River between Garfield and Clifton, New Jersey.

Several construction workers who were in a boat doing work along the shore got swept away in the strong current near the Dundee Dam. The boat stopped just inches away from going over the waterfall.

Clifton Mayor Ray Grabowski told PIX11 News that members of the Clifton Fire Department tried to rescue the workers teetering on the edge of the falls, but they too got swept away. The fire department boat with at least two members on board crashed down the falls and partially sunk.

“I’m thinking because of all the rain we’ve had, the current must be a lot stronger, more extreme,” Grabowski said.

The New Jersey State Police then responded with a helicopter. Officers did a FAST rope rescue to scoop up the construction workers and firefighters. No one was injured during the incident.

“Our guys are safe and we thank them for it because you put your life on the line and that’s what our fire department does,” Grabowski said.