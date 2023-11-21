NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The holidays are in full force, and the New Jersey State Police are ramping up their patrols to ensure the safety of drivers in the Garden State.

Starting on Wednesday, there will be over 100 extra state troopers across New Jersey with an increased focus on aggressive drivers, speeding, seatbelt usage, distracted driving and driving while intoxicated, according to officials.

“Safety starts with sober driving, so we ask that you do your part by making responsible choices this holiday. Our goal is zero crash fatalities—not just on holidays, but every day,” said Col. Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “We want everyone to enjoy the holiday with their family and friends and prevent these avoidable tragedies. On behalf of the New Jersey State Police, I wish everyone a safe and Happy Thanksgiving.”

The increased police presence will start Wednesday at 6 p.m. and end on Nov. 27 at 6 a.m., according to the New Jersey State Police.

The New Jersey State Police said before you hit the roads for the holiday weekend, you should consider these tips:

Fill up your gas tank

Check fluids (including windshield washer fluid and antifreeze)

Check tire pressure

Bring a mobile phone charger

Carry a flashlight with new batteries

Bring bottles of water and nonperishable snacks

Don’t drive drowsy. Symptoms of driving tired are similar to those of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Use service areas to rest, stretch your legs, or grab a cup a coffee

Let someone know your travel plans

Check the weather forecast and plan accordingly

Plan to leave yourself more time to get where you are going

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.