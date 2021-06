This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

LEONIA, N.J. — A suspect was shot by FBI agents in northern New Jersey Wednesday morning, officials said.

Authorities were involved in a kidnapping investigation in the area of Leonia when one suspect was shot and killed, according to officials.

The kidnapping victim was safely recovered at the scene, officials said.

