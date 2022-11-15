SOMERVILLE, N.J. (PIX11) — A North Plainfield man who sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl was tracked down and arrested in Utah before being returned to Somerset County, county prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The victim told a detective on Oct. 19 that Fabian Osuna-Vargas, 39, had sexually assaulted her earlier that day in North Plainfield, according to McDonald. Police investigated the allegations. However, Osuna-Vargas took a flight from Chicago to Salt Lake City on Oct. 21 before being arrested on charges of 1st-degree aggravated sexual assault and 2nd-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Osuna-Vargas was later arrested when he landed by Salt Lake City Police and was taken back to New Jersey on Nov. 4, where he awaits trial.

Anyone with information relating to the sexual assault, contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at (908) 769-2937 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.