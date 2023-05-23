NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – As the Mega Millions jackpot hits a whopping $150 million, one lucky individual won a third-tier prize valued at $10,000.

The ticket was purchased at Sunshine Food Store & Car Wash, on 150 Blackhorse Pike in Mount Ephraim in Camden County.

In addition to the $10,000 prize. 13 other players matched four of the five white balls drawn, making each ticket worth $500. One of those lucky individuals even selected the megaplier, which doubled their prize amount to $1,000.

Other lucky players saw their pockets deepen as they also decided to play the lottery this past week.

Jersey players also took home more than $95,000 in prizes over the weekend. Winning, New Jersey residents’ numbers for Friday’s game were: 05, 11, 41, 44, and 55. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

Another group of people who preferred to play another Lottery known as Powerball saw winnings of over $125,000.

The winning numbers for the Saturday drawing were: 17, 23, 32, 38, and 63. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Power Play was 2X.

As of this morning, the Powerball jackpot hit $190 million.

Winners have up to one calendar year to claim their prize from the time of the drawing.