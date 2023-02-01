SECAUCUS, N.J. (PIX11) — A dump truck downed several utility lines and poles along Route 3 just off the New Jersey Turnpike early Wednesday in Secaucus, necessitating detours off of the main artery to the Lincoln Tunnel, officials said.

The truck caused “extensive” damage, including four broken poles, around 6:30 a.m., Public Service Electric & Gas said in a statement.

Hundreds of customers in the area were left without power, and, according to the state Department of Transportation, all lanes were closed in both directions just west of the turnpike’s eastern spur.

“Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour or plan an alternate route,” the agency wrote.

Video shot from AIR11 shows repair crews working to amend the issue.

Repairs would take “several hours,” PSE&G said, while noting that the ultimate decision on when to reopen the stretch belongs to New Jersey State Police.