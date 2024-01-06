NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Several inches of snow are expected in Morris County this weekend as a snowstorm is set to move into the New Jersey area.

The National Weather Service upgraded a winter storm watch for the northwest section of New Jersey to a more serious winter storm warning status.

On Saturday, the heavy trucks, each of which was equipped with a snowplow, are scheduled to have long work shifts, clearing snow that could fall at a rate of an inch per hour at times.

After the snowy, long night for which the public works trucks will plow about 240 miles of roads, there’s more potentially rough weather in the forecast. Flooding is expected in some areas of New Jersey next week, with some folks hoping they get a little bit of a break in this forecast.

Gov. Phil Murphy is set to hold a press conference on Saturday, where he’ll lay out the state’s plan to prepare for the storm and keep everyone safe.