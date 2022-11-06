NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — While nobody won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, a New Jersey winner took home $1 million in Saturday’s drawing, according to the Lottery.

The winning million-dollar ticket was sold at the Quick Stop at 940 Inman Ave. in Edison. In addition, 16 New Jersey tickets matched four of the five white balls, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. One of those tickets won $150,000 for playing the Power Play option. The $150,000 ticket was sold at Township Stationary at 299A Pascack Rd. in Washington Township.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing.

The $50,000 tickets were sold at the following locations:

Atlantic County: New International Supermarket, 4101 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City

Bergen County: Liquor City, 494 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park

Burlington County: Bob’s Corner Deli, 488 Delaware Ave., Roebling;

Essex County: SAI Convenience, 20 Franklin Ave., Nutley

Hudson County: Acme #1092, 321 State Route 440, Jersey City

Hudson County: Sterling Market, 157-159 Sterling Ave., Jersey City

Mercer County: Shoprite #566 of Hamilton Square, 1235 Route 33, Hamilton Square

Middlesex County: 7-Eleven #39020, 2090 Oak Tree Rd., Edison

Middlesex County: 7-Eleven #39718, 4000 Route 1 North, Monmouth Junction

Monmouth County: Wawa #934, 177 Route 34, Matawan

Morris County: Shoprite, 1153 Valley Rd., Stirling

Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt

Union County: Riverside Supermarket, 1000 Sheridan Ave., Elizabeth

Warren County: Hope Country Liquors, 433 Hope Blairstown Rd., Hope

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Red Powerball number was 20. The Power Play was three times the prize. Nearly 490,000 New Jersey players took home an estimated $2,610,495 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300.