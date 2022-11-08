NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — While no one in the New York City area won the $2.04 billion jackpot in Tuesday’s delayed drawing, three New Jersey winners took home $1 million, officials said.

The winning tickets matched five of the white balls drawn to win the second-place prize. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing are: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball is 10. The grand prize ticket was sold in California.

The Garden State tickets were sold at the following locations:

Camden County: News Nook, 17 S Centre St., Merchantville

Mercer County: 7-Eleven #27890, 222 Dutch Neck Rd., Hightstown

Middlesex County: Atlantis Fresh Market #37, 421 US Highway 1 South, Edison.

In addition to the million-dollar prize, eight New Jersey lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and won $50,000. One of those tickets played the Power Play, doubling the prize to $100,000. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Passaic County ($100,000): AL Super Mart LLC, 96 Mountainview Blvd., Wayne

Burlington County: Medford News and Tobacco, 682 Stokes Rd., Medford

Mercer County: Shoprite #500, 3373 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville

Middlesex County: Krauszers, 525 Avenel St., Avenel

Middlesex County: Costa & Joao Amoco, 756 Roosevelt Ave., Carteret

Middlesex County: Atlantis Fresh Market #37, 421 US Highway 1 South, Edison

Middlesex County: Tiger Paw Exxon, 912 Route 9 South, Parlin

Somerset County ($50,000): Wegmans Food Store, 724 Route 202 South, Bridgewater.

On Sunday, another New Jersey ticket won $1 million and another 16 winners took home $50,000.

New Jersey players took home an estimated $2,480,026 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot resets to $20,000,000 for the next drawing on Wednesday at 10:59 pm.