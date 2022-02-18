New Jersey officers’ treatment of Black teen sparks national outrage: ‘There’s been nothing’

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It took less than a week for a Somerset County mall fight between two feuding teenage boys to become national news; not because of what they were fighting over, but because of how two police officers chose to end it. Their decision to handcuff just one of the teens, Z’Kye Husain, who is Black, sparked allegations of racially unequal treatment.

“The cops come, and the male officer puts his knee in my back and starts handcuffing me,” 14-year-old Z’Kye said.

The teen and his mother, Ebone, spoke to NewsNation on Friday.

“I haven’t heard an explanation,” Ebone said. “I haven’t heard from them at all. There’s been nothing. They said it was basic procedure … but basic procedure for who? Just the Black kid?”

Z’Kye and his mother were also joined by their newly retained attorney, Benjamin Crump. He said he believes the teen was falsely detained in a direct violation of his Fourth Amendment rights.

“We will look at taking legal action to make sure that there’s accountability — and that this isn’t swept under the rug. We think it’s that serious,” Crump said. “If they sweep this under the rug, what happens next time when there are not cameras around?”

What Z’Kye describes aligns with an interview PIX11 News did with the other teen involved with the fight, 15-year-old Joey Franco.

Franco, a white-passing Latino, said he “knew there was gonna be problems” when he saw the female officer appear to put her knee on Z’Kye’s neck.

“I knew it was wrong,” Franco told PIX11 News. “She said stay put … I didn’t understand why, if I’m being honest. I even offered to get handcuffed as well.”

The incident is under local, county and state investigation. In fact, the New Jersey State Attorney General’s Office issued a memo to all county prosecutors reminding them of the policies against racial profiling.

“The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability within the Attorney General’s Office is working closely with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, which is conducting this investigation,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement to PIX11 News. “The SCPO will follow the Attorney General’s Office’s strict guidelines and procedures for investigating possible misconduct, and to ensure transparency and accountability.”