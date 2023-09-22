JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Nearly half of American families struggle to afford diapers. A New Jersey organization is looking to change that.

Marsha Rodas, a mother of four children, including a 2-year-old, is getting a big boost.

“It’s hard to get diapers,” said Rodas, “but having this blessing to come to a place where we receive diapers from a community that doesn’t know you and accepts you, it’s wonderful.”

Moms Helping Moms is not just a name; it’s a mission. The baby supply bank that’s helped hundreds of thousands of families since 2011 continues its mission at a time when families are forced to dig deeper into their pockets.

On Friday, the organization teamed up with nonprofit AngelaCARES, Inc. in Jersey City to distribute 2,000 diapers, and even some children’s books, to more than a hundred families.

“Since the pandemic especially, there are more and more families who come to us in need of diapers, and the diaper need has tremendously increased,” said Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, a Democrat who represents New Jersey’s 31st District.

“Compared to pre-COVID, the cost of diapers has gone up over 30%,” said Bridget Cutler, co-founder of Moms Helping Moms. “It usually costs a family an average of $100 a month, just for the diapers.”

Forty-seven percent of American families struggle to pay for diapers, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

“Unfortunately, the need just here in New Jersey is so much more than we can handle on our own,” said Cutler.

Moms Helping Moms can always use your help, if you’re able. They accept diaper donations and money that the organization can use to buy three times more diapers at wholesale cost.

“We’re just doing what we can and we hope other people join in the fight,” said Cutler. “We’re trying to bring awareness to this. It is a fixable problem.”