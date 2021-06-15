New Jersey named ‘Best State to Live in’ by study; New York finishes 3rd

Musician Steven Van Zandt attends the special screening of “Western Stars” at Metrograph on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — According to a recent study, it appears the Garden State has something to brag about over their closest neighbors, as well as the rest of the country.

WalletHub has named New Jersey America’s “Best State to Live In” in a 2021 study that measures factors like affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety. The study used 52 different metrics and graded each state on a 100-point scale to determine the rankings. You can see the complete results here.

The Garden State topped the rankings by scoring well in safety (first in the nation); education & health (fifth) and quality of life (seventh). The study cited that New Jersey has the fourth-lowest crime rate in the country.

For New Yorkers, all hope is not lost, despite finishing below their neighbors to the south. The Empire State finished third in the study. New York was tops in quality of life and second in safety but finished lower (18th) in education and health.

Both states did score poorly in the categories of economy (New Jersey 32nd; New York 33rd) and affordability (New Jersey 49th, New York 47th).

Luckily, WalletHub did not directly compare quality of bagels or pizza in the interests of keeping the peace.

Finishing in between New Jersey and New York was Massachusetts in second. South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alaska and New Mexico rounded out the bottom five.