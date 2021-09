Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY — A hit-and-run collision in New Jersey left a motorcyclist seriously injured Monday night, authorities said.

The incident took place on Kennedy Boulevard and 26th Street in North Bergen, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The driver of a dark compact vehicle fled the scene, according to the prosecutor’s office.

It was not immediately known the circumstances surrounding the incident.